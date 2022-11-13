President Akufo-Addo Makes Appointments To Council Of State

Presidemt Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed 11 persons as members of the Council of State.

They include Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene, Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr. Sam Okudzeto, Mr. Stanley Blankson, Prof. Ato Essuman and Alhaji Aminu Amadu.

The others are Dr. Margaret Amoakohene, Mrs. Georgina Kusi, Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI and Alhaji Sule Yiremiah.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency on Monday, the President, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), of the Constitution, had also appointed Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs is an ex-officio member of the Council.

The composition of the Council will be complete when regional representatives are elected on February 12, 2021.