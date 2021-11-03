President Akufo-Addo nominates Marlon Anipa as Guan DCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has nominated Mr Marlon Anipa as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the newly created Guan District in the Oti Region.

The nomination was in accordance with Article 242(1) of the 1992 Constitution, section 20 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) (as amended) and Order 15 of the Model Standing Orders for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Mr Anipa’s nomination was contained in a release signed by Mr Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

Mr Botwe also directed the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process for the nominated DCE.

The nominee is expected to poll two-thirds of ballots to be cast by the Guan Assembly members or at least 50 percent of cast ballots to stand the chance of re-nomination if he fails to be approved.

He will be the first DCE, if approved by the 19 Assembly members made up of 13 elected members and six government appointees.

Mr Anipa is a Specialist Consultant and member of the New Patriotic Party.

In 2016, Mr Anipa contested the Hohoe Constituency Seat as Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the NPP but was unsuccessful.