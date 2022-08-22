President Akufo-Addo On Upper West Regional Tour

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has received a rousing welcome to the Upper West Region from government officials, Heads of Departments, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizers.

The President landed at the Wa Airport at about 1340 HRS and proceeded to the Presidential lounge at the Residency.

Some party supporters and sympathizers who were at the Wa Airport to welcome the President, wielded placards, some of which read: “We are the mothers, Mr President and we are grateful for the FSHS”; “Upper West women say thank you for the Wa Sports complex”; “Mr President, thank you for the Kaleo Solar Plant” and “Upper West women say thank you for the ultra-modern Wa market” among others.

The President, shortly after his arrival, visited the 10th Mechanized Battalion (Wa Military Barracks) where he interacted with personnel from the security agencies in the region.

Dr. Tanko Daniel Dawda, the Upper West Regional Secretary of the NPP, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the mass reception of the President was an indication of the people’s love for him and the party.

“Because people love our party so much in this region and people are ready to work with us, you could see that there was a mass crowd of people at the airport and even in town to welcome His Excellence to Wa. This is what we were all looking for and God being so good He has done it for us. We are grateful.

Dr. Dawda expressed confidence that the work President Akufo-Addo-led government had executed so far in the region and across the country would ensure the party is retained in power in 2024.