President Akufo-Addo Pays Tribute to the Late Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, following his passing at the age of 100.

Carter, who died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, was eulogized by President Akufo-Addo for his remarkable legacy of humanitarian work, advocacy for democracy, and his unwavering commitment to global peace.

The Carter Center, the nonprofit organization founded by Carter in 1982, confirmed his death, marking the end of a life that not only surpassed the lifespan of any other U.S. president but also saw the former peanut farmer evolve into one of the most revered figures in modern history. Carter’s centennial celebration just months earlier underscored the lasting impact of his contributions to the world.

In a statement, President Akufo-Addo described Carter as a “statesman, humanitarian, peacemaker, advocate for democracy and human rights, tireless champion for the underprivileged, and a God-fearing man.” He added that Carter’s passing represents the loss of a man whose empathy, humility, and unyielding drive to improve the world left an indelible mark on countless lives.

While Carter’s presidency (1977-1981) was marked by significant economic and diplomatic challenges, including the Iran hostage crisis and rising inflation, his post-presidential years brought a resurgence of admiration. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his continued efforts in promoting human rights, conflict resolution, and public health.

President Akufo-Addo specifically highlighted Carter’s impact in Ghana, where the Carter Center played a pivotal role in the fight against guinea worm disease. Through extensive efforts to eradicate the disease, Carter’s foundation brought relief to many communities in Ghana, making him a beloved figure in the country. His advocacy for democracy and human rights also resonated deeply within Ghana, reinforcing shared values between the U.S. and the West African nation.

The statement concluded with President Akufo-Addo offering condolences to the Carter family, U.S. President Joe Biden, and the people of the United States, expressing his sympathy on behalf of Ghana. “May his soul rest in perfect peace in the Bosom of the Almighty,” the statement read, “until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.”

Carter’s passing is not only a moment of reflection on his extraordinary life and contributions but also a reminder of the enduring power of compassion and service to others. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations committed to the values of democracy, peace, and humanitarianism.