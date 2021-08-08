President Akufo-Addo pays two-day working visit to Bono Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will undertake a two-day working visit to the Bono Region.

The President is expected to begin the visit on Tuesday, August 11, and would be paying courtesy calls on the President and members of the Sunyani, Berekum, and Wamfie Traditional Councils respectively.

According to a programme outline made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Mr Seth Asare Bediako, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Regional Director of Communications on Sunday in Sunyani, he would inaugurate the WEDD Africa Tomatoes Factory, a One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) project at Domfete in the Berekum West District and also inspect work on the 36-kilometre Wamfie-Adiembra road in the Dormaa East District.

President Akufo-Addo would also inaugurate the newly-constructed Ghana National Fire Service Bono Regional Command’s Headquarters building located at the Sunyani main garage site and a maternity block and mental health clinic at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital.

He would inspect the progress of work on the construction of the Sunyani Town Roads, being executed by the Syno-hydro Corporation of China.

On Wednesday, August 12, the President would inspect works on residential accommodation and the assembly hall complex at the Three Garrison Battalion (3BN) Liberation barracks at New Dormaa, Sunyani, and the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly block at Odumase.

President Akufo-Addo would also join mourners at the one-week observation rite of the late Mr Gabriel Kwame Awuah, a founding member of the NPP in the Bono Region and also Chairman of the Party’s Regional Council of Elders.

He would later pay a courtesy call on the President and members of the Chiraa Traditional Council in the Sunyani West Municipality and thereafter inspect work on the Chiraa-Akwaasua road.

In a related development, President Akufo-Addo is currently on a working tour in the Bono East Region where he is expected to end by the close of Monday, August 9, and proceed to the Bono Region.