President Akufo-Addo pays two-day working visit to Western Region

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo will undertake a two-day working visit to the Western Region as part of his “Thank You Tour”.

The President is expected to begin the visit on Friday, September 3, and would be paying a courtesy call on Dompim Chief in the Palace, commissioning of the Narubizi Rubber Factory under the 1D1F in the Wassa East District, courtesy call on the Ag. Paramount Chief of Shama at Yabiw in the Shama District, and meeting of Nzema Chiefs at Nzema Manle in Esiama in the Ellembelle District.

According to a program outline made available to the Newsghana by Mr Issah Fuseini, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Regional Director of Communications, while in the Shama District, President Akufo-Addo would be visiting the Keda Ghana Ceramics Company Limited in Aboadze, producers of the Twyford Ceramic Tiles to commission the Phase Three of the factory while cutting the sod for the commencement of Phase Four.

On Saturday, September 4, the President would inspect the Dixcove Landing Beach in the Ahanta West Municipality, cut the sod for the commencement of the Takoradi-Tarkwa road in in Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, inspection of Polyclinic at Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley District.

Mr Fuseini further said that President Akufo-Addo would pay a courtesy call on the Chief at the Wassa Akropong Chief Palace in the Wassa Amenfi East District and then leave for Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.