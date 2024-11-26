Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    President Akufo-Addo Praises Dr. Bawumia’s Loyalty and Leadership as He Urges Ghanaians to Support His Presidential Bid

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his unwavering loyalty, integrity, and dedication to the country. Speaking to professional bodies in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, 24 November, Akufo-Addo lauded Dr. Bawumia as a leader of exemplary character, who has consistently earned his trust over the years.

    “I have worked with Bawumia for 16 years, and in that time, he has never lied to me. His loyalty and commitment have been unquestionable,” the President remarked, underscoring the Vice President’s long-standing service and readiness to lead.

    Akufo-Addo reflected on Dr. Bawumia’s career, which spans eight years in opposition as his deputy and another eight years in government as Vice President. The President noted that these years of experience have thoroughly prepared Dr. Bawumia to take on the highest office in the land.

    Describing Bawumia as a visionary leader who is deeply invested in the future of Ghana, Akufo-Addo highlighted his ambition to harness the potential of the fourth industrial revolution to drive the nation forward.

    Concluding his remarks, the President urged Ghanaians to give Dr. Bawumia the opportunity to lead, emphasizing that he is a transformative leader with the necessary skills and vision to guide Ghana toward achieving its aspirations.

    Akufo-Addo is currently on a three-day tour of the Ashanti Region, where he is engaging with key stakeholders, commissioning projects, and canvassing support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the upcoming elections.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

