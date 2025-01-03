President Akufo-Addo Praises Ghana’s Resilience Amid Regional Security Threats in Final State of the Nation Address

In his final State of the Nation Address, President Nana Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to commend his leadership for steering Ghana through a period of relative peace and stability, despite the growing security challenges in neighboring West African countries.

As nations around Ghana faced the escalating threat of terrorism and extremism, the president proudly asserted that Ghana had remained largely insulated from such crises.

“I have led this country through many trials, but I can proudly say that Ghana has remained largely insulated from the threat of terrorism that has affected many of our neighbours,” Akufo-Addo declared, highlighting the nation’s resilience. He attributed this achievement to strategic leadership and the unwavering dedication of Ghana’s security forces, who he said had played a critical role in ensuring the country’s peace.

The president emphasized that the relative calm in Ghana was not a coincidence but a result of deliberate, proactive policies that prioritized national security. In acknowledging the vital role of security agencies, Akufo-Addo offered his heartfelt gratitude, stating, “I must thank our security forces, whose exceptional professionalism and commitment to their duties have helped us to maintain the peace we enjoy today.”

Ghana’s armed forces and police have, indeed, been crucial in safeguarding the nation, particularly in a region where terrorism has led to widespread instability. Akufo-Addo’s words underscored the indispensable role they play in maintaining national security, especially with the rise of extremist threats in the Sahel region.

However, while Ghana has managed to avoid the worst of regional security challenges, the president did not shy away from acknowledging internal conflicts that continue to pose challenges to the country’s progress. Notably, Akufo-Addo addressed the ongoing chieftaincy disputes, particularly the situation in Bawku, which has caused significant disruption in certain parts of the country.

“The situation in Bawku is a matter of great concern,” he said, reflecting on the impact of the conflict on local communities. He expressed hope for a peaceful resolution, adding, “This must come to an end, and I am hopeful that we will find a permanent resolution to such chieftaincy disputes that threaten our unity.”

The president’s remarks offered a mixture of pride in Ghana’s resilience and a call to action on addressing the internal divisions that persist. His speech framed the future as one that would require continued vigilance and unity, both in the face of external threats and internal strife. As he bids farewell to office, Akufo-Addo’s message is one of gratitude for the peace achieved and a reminder that the work to ensure lasting unity and stability continues.