President Akufo-Addo promises to fix the ailing economy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday urged Ghanaians to trust the government to revive the ailing economy and put it back on the path of sustained growth.

He said his administration was leaving nothing to chance in speeding up measures to ease economic challenges and turn the economy around to bring respite to Ghanaians.

The President made the appeal at the Centenary Thanksgiving Service and dedication of a Centenary complex of the Akyem Abuakwa presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kyebi, in the Easter region.

He noted that although it was a grim time for the nation, the Government was turning every stone to ensure the economy grows and becomes more productive.

He said the government was directing its efforts towards practical solutions to the complex and pressing challenges facing the country to safeguard it from changing economic circumstances.

President Akufo-Addo was optimistic that the decisions taken by his government would soon translate into positive outcomes for the country and Ghanaians.

“I know times are hard. But whatever we need to do to bring the nation out of the state it is in is being done. We are confident that we will soon come out of it.

“Just keep faith with us and pray with us. All will be well,” he said.