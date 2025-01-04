President Akufo-Addo Promotes Five Deputy Commissioners of Ghana Immigration Service

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promoted five Deputy Commissioners of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to the rank of Commissioners.

The announcement was made by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, during a Thanksgiving Service held at the GIS Headquarters in Accra.

In his address, Comptroller-General Takyi commended the newly promoted officers for their exemplary leadership and commitment to the service. He also expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support of the GIS, which has helped the institution achieve its goals over the years.

The Thanksgiving Service, which marked the end of a successful year for the GIS, featured lively performances from the GIS Dance Band and the Inspirational Choir. These performances not only celebrated the Service’s accomplishments but also underscored its vision for future growth and continued dedication to national security and immigration management.

The promotions reflect the GIS’s ongoing efforts to recognize outstanding service and leadership within its ranks, while also preparing for the challenges ahead.