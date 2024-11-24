President Akufo-Addo Reaffirms Confidence in Vice President Bawumia Ahead of 2024 Elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again expressed his unwavering confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Speaking to supporters in Kumasi, the president endorsed Bawumia’s candidacy, emphasizing that he has never been deceived or misled by his vice president throughout their political partnership.

Akufo-Addo, who has worked closely with Bawumia for nearly two decades, urged Ghanaians to give Bawumia a chance to lead the nation, arguing that the vice president’s leadership would be pivotal in continuing the progress made by the current government. He strongly criticized former president John Dramani Mahama, who is attempting to make a political comeback, calling him a “failed president.”

“Bawumia has never lied to me since we began working together,” Akufo-Addo said. “I trust him, and Ghanaians should trust him too. He is an honest man who will carry on the good work we have started. No one else can do that because it’s not in their DNA.”

This endorsement is not the first time Akufo-Addo has praised Bawumia’s commitment and leadership qualities. In October, during a visit to Wa in the Upper West Region, the president spoke highly of his vice president’s dedication, emphasizing that he has never doubted Bawumia’s loyalty or capacity to govern.

“I have worked with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for nearly 20 years, and in all that time, I have never had a reason to question his loyalty or commitment to our common goal,” the president reiterated. “His track record and experience make him the ideal candidate to continue the NPP’s developmental agenda.”

Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia in the 2024 elections, describing him as a leader with the vision and determination to drive the country forward. He also took a jab at Mahama’s campaign, dismissing the symbolism of the number “8” that the former president has adopted, suggesting it was an ill omen for his bid.

“Breaking the 8 is the way forward, and Bawumia is the man to lead us there,” Akufo-Addo concluded, urging voters to support the NPP’s candidate to secure a prosperous future for Ghana.