President Akufo-Addo Receives Africa Peace Award

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, has been honoured with the Africa Peace Award.

He received the coveted Award from the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) for his enormous contributions to the growth and sustenance of peace and freedoms not just in Ghana but the West African sub-region and Africa as a whole.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia receivedthe award on behalf of the President on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Jubilee House.

A citation accompanying the award read in part: “Our decision to honour the works of this very astute man for his decades of service to rule of law, democracy, press freedom and peace is not only admirable but presents great lessons to many… In recent times, his work to restore peace in the Dagbon Kingdom of Ghana after almost 2 decades of Kingship related conflict has been celebrated by many, both in Ghana and on the international scene.”

The citation added: “In all, his efforts to ensure that Ghana is enjoying peace and stability is enviable and his steps towards averting the urge for undemocratic regime change in West Africa as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, we believe is worth commending considering the prospects.”