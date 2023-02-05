President Akufo-Addo receives first copy of “Discover Western Region” book

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken delivery of the first copy of “Discover Western Region”, a 128-page book that explores Ghana’s tourism haven.

Authored by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, the book is a travellers compact edition of the rich tourist potentials of the region.

The President, receiving the first copy, lauded the sterling efforts of the Minister to unearth Ghana’s tourism potentials to complement government’s resolve at reviving the industry to earn the nation some foreign exchange.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Darko-Mensah said from tourist sites to experience, the book expoused at least 53 reasons why people should visit the Western Region as a preferred tourism destination for honeymoons, quality vacation, relaxation, and play.

It identifies the region as the best place to visit, see, eat and “feel Ghana.”

The Minister reiterated Government’s resolve to harness the region’s potentials to boost domestic tourism and reinforce the axiom “Yewo Adze Oye” to wit the “Best Comes from the West.”

Mr Darko-Mensah, also the Member of Parliament for Takoradi, urged potential tourists – domestic and foreign – to invest in the huge potentials of the area by contacting the Western Regional Coordinating Council in Sekondi-Takoradi for the guidelines.