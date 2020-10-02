President Akufo-Addo on Friday, received a rousing welcome at Kyebi, seat of the Akyem Abuakwa paramountcy and his hometown.

The grand Durbar of chiefs and people of Akyem Abuakwa, Kotoku, Bosome and the Akuapem traditional areas was organized in honour of the President as part of his three-day tour of the Eastern Region.

Thousands of people from all walks of life, clad in the NPP paraphernalia filled every space in the town, resulting in a huge traffic.

As at 0800 hours on Friday, the forecourt of the Ofori-Panin Fie palace and Durbar grounds was full of chiefs and people from the various towns within the Akyem enclave.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the Durbar said he had performed creditably well and therefore wanted another term to complete all the projects he had started.

The President indicated that, establishment of the Integrated Aluminium Industry at Atewa was far advanced to create jobs for the teeming youth in the area.

Mr Samuel Ata-Akyea, Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South said the NPP government needed another four years to consolidate the gains made so far.

He called on the people not to reverse Ghana’s development by voting out the NPP but rather vote overwhelmingly to feel the full impact of good governance.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Okyenhene who spoke on behalf of the other three traditional areas present, said as traditional leaders, their interest was in development and therefore would support any government in that direction.

Making reference to the Asantehene’s comments, he said “the Asantehene has said it all, that we don’t meddle in partisan politics, yet we vote based on good works and governance”.

The Okyenhemaa, Nana Dokua on behalf of the Chiefs and queenmothers presented a rich Kente cloth called “nyansapo” and gye nyame cufflinks to the President as a token of their appreciation for his good governance.