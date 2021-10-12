President Akufo-Addo receives Serbian highest national award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday received the Medal of the Republic of Serbia, the highest state Order, for scaling up ties and cooperation between Ghana and Serbia.

The Order was awarded by decree of the Serbian President, Aleksandar Vučić, at a ceremony at the seat of the Presidency in Belgrade.

A citation accompanying the award said President Akufo-Addo was decorated with the Order “for exceptional merits in developing and strengthening cooperation and friendly relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Ghana.”

The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 60th Anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the Balkan State.