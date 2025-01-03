President Akufo-Addo Reflects on Anti-Corruption Efforts and Economic Recovery in Final State of the Nation Address

In his final State of the Nation Address on Friday, January 3, 2025, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed critical issues surrounding corruption and Ghana’s economic recovery, while defending the accomplishments of his administration.

Akufo-Addo began by tackling the issue of corruption, a concern that has consistently been a focal point of public discourse. The outgoing president assured Parliament that his government had taken serious and diligent steps in investigating any corruption claims made against members of his administration. He emphasized that where allegations were proven to be true, appropriate action was taken, but where allegations were unfounded, they were dismissed.

A key achievement in his government’s anti-corruption efforts, according to Akufo-Addo, was the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). Initially met with skepticism, the president expressed pride in the institution’s role in fostering transparency and accountability. “Through robust institutional reforms and unwavering commitment, we have fortified the structures to enhance transparency and accountability,” Akufo-Addo declared, confidently asserting that the OSP had become an effective force in the fight against corruption. He further expressed hope that the systems put in place would continue to thrive long after his tenure.

Turning to the nation’s economy, Akufo-Addo struck an optimistic note, particularly in light of the global and domestic challenges the country had faced. He asserted that Ghana’s economic recovery had exceeded initial expectations, bolstered by resilient policies and a strong commitment to national development. In a direct rebuttal to critics, the president firmly stated that the country was not “broke” as some propagandists have claimed.

The president’s final address painted a picture of a nation grappling with significant challenges but also making strides in the fight against corruption and in economic revitalization. As he prepares to leave office, Akufo-Addo’s remarks underscore a vision of continued progress rooted in transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth.