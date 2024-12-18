President Akufo-Addo Reflects on ECOWAS Leadership Amid COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

During a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign and Regional Integration on December 17, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reflected on his leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), acknowledging both the accomplishments and the challenges that defined his tenure.

At the official commissioning of the ministry’s new office complex annex, the President highlighted one of the most challenging periods in recent history—the leadership of ECOWAS during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Leading ECOWAS through the pandemic, alongside the severe impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, was undoubtedly one of the most difficult periods in recent history,” President Akufo-Addo shared. His words underscored the gravity of the situation, recognizing not only the hardships faced but also the resilience displayed by the ECOWAS community in navigating these crises.

For many across the globe, the pandemic marked a time of uncertainty, as borders were closed, economies faltered, and healthcare systems were pushed to their limits. For Akufo-Addo, guiding a regional body like ECOWAS through such adversity was a monumental task.

“We were confronted with two crises simultaneously—one that affected the health of our people and another that crippled economies and threatened food security. It was a test of leadership for all of us,” Akufo-Addo remarked with resolve, acknowledging the unprecedented nature of the challenges the region faced.