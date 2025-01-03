President Akufo-Addo Reflects on Ghana’s Progress, Emphasizes a Bright Future in Final State of the Nation Address

In his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, 2025, President Nana Akufo-Addo struck an optimistic tone about Ghana’s future, highlighting the country’s progress under his leadership despite the challenges faced during his administration.

As he prepares to hand over the reins of power on January 7, he expressed immense gratitude for the trust Ghanaians had placed in him over the last eight years.

“Mr. Speaker, as I prepare to leave office, I do so with immense gratitude for the trust and confidence the people of Ghana have placed in me over the last eight years. It has been the highest privilege of my life to serve as President of this great nation. I have done so with unwavering commitment, boundless energy, and a deep love for Ghana, always guided by the belief that our nation’s best days lie ahead,” Akufo-Addo said.

The outgoing president reflected on the nation’s resilience in the face of various challenges, emphasizing that the best is yet to come. He credited the progress made in key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, energy, governance, and infrastructure to the collective effort of Ghanaians, stating that these achievements were not solely his, but belonged to all who contributed to nation-building.

“We have demonstrated that, through unity, resilience, and determination, we can overcome even the greatest challenges. I am confident that the progress we have made will inspire future generations to dream bigger, aim higher, and achieve more for our beloved Ghana,” he added.

Akufo-Addo was adamant that the country was now on solid ground, citing the nation’s increasing stability and its commitment to democratic values. “I am happy to hand over a Ghana that is safe, secure, united, and firmly rooted in her attachment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law,” he said. “A nation that continues to shine as a beacon of peace and stability in an often-troubled Africa and an uncertain world.”

The president concluded by expressing his optimism for Ghana’s future, citing a thriving economy, empowered youth, flourishing arts, and a society where both the elderly and young people could contribute meaningfully. “I leave behind a Ghana that is working,” he affirmed.

President Akufo-Addo’s address left a message of hope, stressing that the country had navigated global challenges with remarkable tenacity and that its future remained promising, even in the face of uncertainty. The outgoing leader expressed his belief that Ghana’s best days are yet to come, a sentiment he hopes will resonate with all Ghanaians in the years to come.