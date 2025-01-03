President Akufo-Addo Reflects on His Tenure as Ghana’s Head of State

In his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, January 3, 2025, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described his time in office as the “greatest honour” of his life, reflecting on both the challenges and achievements of his presidency since he first took office in 2016.

The outgoing President expressed deep gratitude to the Ghanaian people for the trust they placed in him to lead the nation. He acknowledged the immense challenges faced during his tenure, but emphasized that these were outweighed by the triumphs, which required his full commitment, energy, and love for the country.

“Serving the Ghanaian people as president has been the greatest honour of my life,” Akufo-Addo said, summarizing his time in office as one marked by substantial efforts to drive economic reforms, improve social infrastructure, and foster national unity.

Akufo-Addo also reiterated his vision for Ghana, highlighting the goal of building a self-reliant, prosperous, and united nation. He expressed his confidence in the foundation laid during his presidency, believing that these strides will help propel the country to even greater achievements in the future.

“My vision has always been to see a Ghana that is self-reliant, prosperous, and united—a beacon of hope, democracy, and opportunity in Africa and beyond,” he remarked. “That vision remains undimmed, and I’m confident that the strides we have together will propel Ghana to even greater heights.”

As he prepares to hand over power, Akufo-Addo’s legacy is likely to be a topic of debate. However, his final address encapsulated a sense of optimism and determination, leaving Ghanaians with a hopeful message for the country’s future.