President Akufo-Addo Rejects Allegations of NPP-Aligned Judges

President Akufo-Addo has strongly contested former President John Mahama’s assertion that he has stacked the Judiciary with judges aligned with the NPP.

The President deemed Mr. Mahama’s remarks as highly detrimental to the nation’s progress and unfitting for someone of his stature. Speaking at the Ghana Bar Conference held at the University of Cape Coast on Monday, September 12, President Akufo-Addo characterized this accusation as the most severe assault the Judiciary has ever encountered in Ghana’s history.

He consequently urged the public to denounce the former president for making such “reckless” statements that pose a threat to the integrity of the Judiciary.

President Akufo-Addo explained, “I have delved into this matter extensively due to a recent development in our public discourse, introduced by none other than the former President of the fourth republic and perennial NDC Presidential Candidate, John Mahama. He has claimed that I have filled the courts with alleged NPP-affiliated judges, and that one of the primary aims of a potential NDC victory in 2024 would be to rebalance the courts with supposed NDC-aligned judges.”

“These concepts not only constitute novel additions to our public discourse but are also exceedingly perilous, representing a significant attack on the judicial system’s independence by individuals who should be held accountable for their words,” he emphasized.