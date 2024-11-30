President Akufo-Addo Should Be Held Solely Responsible for National Cathedral Failures – Ablakwa

North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has placed full blame for the stalled National Cathedral project on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arguing that the eminent clergymen on the project’s Board of Trustees were misled by the president.

He believes that the president should bear sole responsibility for the project’s failure, including its financial mismanagement.

Speaking on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, November 30, Ablakwa emphasized that “everything begins and ends at the doorstep of Akufo-Addo” and that the president must be held accountable for the mess surrounding the National Cathedral project. He stated, “The eminent clergymen have served well and distinguished themselves, but here we are, they are faced with possible prosecution. President Akufo-Addo is the one who must be made to pay for this mess.”

Ablakwa expressed sympathy for the clergymen on the board, noting that they were deceived by the president, but reiterated that the responsibility for the $58 million spent on the project should fall squarely on Akufo-Addo. He also stressed that the continuous payment of salaries to the National Cathedral Board must stop immediately, especially considering that the project has been stalled for over 30 months. “A project which has come to a halt for 38 months and the Board is receiving a salary?” he questioned.

This statement follows a report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on the National Cathedral project, which confirmed that public procurement laws were violated in awarding the contract to Ribade Company Ltd. According to the CHRAJ report, a total of $312 million was paid to Ribade Company Ltd for the construction, but the contract was found to be illegal, as it did not comply with the rules of public procurement under Act 663. CHRAJ has recommended that the contract be canceled, and further investigations should be conducted into the Board of Trustees for their role in the award of the contract.

Ablakwa has long criticized the handling of the National Cathedral project, which has been controversial from the start. The project was promised by President Akufo-Addo as a tribute to God, but the use of public funds for such a lavish structure has drawn significant public backlash. The project’s lack of progress, coupled with concerns over its funding, has only fueled the debate over whether it is a justifiable national priority.

Ablakwa’s call for the $58 million spent on the project to be refunded, as well as his demand for accountability, comes amid mounting criticism and calls for transparency in government spending. The National Cathedral has continued to divide public opinion, with many questioning the use of taxpayer money on a project that has yet to yield results.

As the investigation and the fallout from the CHRAJ report continue, all eyes remain on President Akufo-Addo and his handling of the situation, with growing calls for accountability and justice regarding the National Cathedral.