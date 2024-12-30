President Akufo-Addo to Deliver Final Address on January 3, 2025

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to address the nation on January 3, 2025, in what will be his final address before leaving office.

The address, which will take place in Parliament, is scheduled for 10:00 AM.

This speech marks a significant moment as it concludes the President’s tenure, with the expiration of his term in office.

Additionally, the 8th Parliament of Ghana will dissolve on January 6, 2025, paving the way for the inauguration of the 9th Parliament. The new Parliament will then convene to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speakers, ushering in a new legislative session for the country.