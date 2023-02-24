President Akufo-Addo To Give State Of The Nation Address on March 8

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will now deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Wednesday, March 8.

The SONA was earlier scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, announced the new date on Friday when presenting the House’s Business Statement for the week ending March 3, 2023.

“Honourable Members are kindly to note that the Message on the State of the Nation would not come off as earlier advertised. It is expected that barring any unforeseen development, it would be delivered by H.E. the President on Wednesday, 8th March 2023 in accordance with Article 67 of the Consitution,” he said.

Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, explaining the rationale for the change of date, said he got in touch with the Majority Leader and through an extensive discussion with President Akufo-Addo, the date was shifted to Wednesday, March 8.

He said: “I was not available to give you this explanation. It was the reason that His Excellency finally agreed to the 8th because the 6th as we know is a very important day for all of us and there will be an important national event at Ho. His Excellency is expected to perform his duty on the 7th definitely for good reason, it cannot be held on the 7th.”

According to Mr Bagbin, the agreement was between him and the President.

“So, we both agreed to sacrifice some other assignments to do SONA on the 8th and so that was what I did on your behalf, I should have been available to brief you, it is my fault and not from His Excellency. So, take it that we finally agreed to have SONA on the 8th of March 2023, prepare as the usual debate will take place.

I will try to be in the chair to make sure Ghanaians listen and understand the issues right on the floor, with this I proceed to adjourn the House,” he said.

Considering the spectrum of work for the ensuing week, Mr Annoh-Dompreh informed the House that Business Committee had scheduled Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister for Health to attend upon the House and apprise Members of Parliament on steps being taken to address the shortage of Childhood vaccines in the country on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Further, he said in all, six ministers were expected to attend the House to respond to 45 questions.

The questions he told the House were grouped under 39 oral and six urgent inquiries.

The Ministers for Youth and Sports, Finance, Works and Housing, Interior, Roads and Highways and Health are scheduled to respond to the questions during the week.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh urged Committees with referrals to expedite work on the same for the consideration of the House.