President Akufo-Addo to grace maiden Ghana Construction Awards

President Nana Akufo-Addo will be the guest of honour at the maiden Ghana Construction Excellence Awards being hosted by the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI), a pan-industry body.

The awards slated for September 10, 2021 on the theme “Creating a Competitive, Collaborative and Innovative Business Governance for the Construction Industry in Ghana,” will climax the two-day Annual General Meeting and National Infrastructure Summit scheduled for September 8 and 9.

A statement issued by the Chamber said the two-day summit would provide a platform for fostering partnership and synergy among the Government, Manufacturers, Suppliers and the Professionals in the Built Environment.

Again, there will be the opportunity for stakeholders to acquire knowledge on new and modern technologies, equipment and Products to boost and ensure efficient performance and Business engagements on personal levels among others.

“This year’s Infrastructural Summit promises to be the single largest gathering of Professional Institutions, Academia, Trade and Artisanal Associations in the Built Environment, as well as Captains in the Construction Sector of the Country,” the statement said.

It said the discussions at the Conference will certainly enhance the policy initiatives of the Construction Industry in executing government flagship programs such as

One District – One Factory, One Village – One Dam, Agenda 111 Districts and Regional Hospitals, 2021 Year of Roads, Affordable Housing Projects and many other developmental programmes and policies as well as taking the early advantages of the introduction of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area as a Sector.

The Awards categories include Outstanding Excellence Leadership Award, Outstanding Contribution to the Construction Industry Award, Construction Group of companies of the year, Manufacturing in Construction Services Company of the Year, Distinguished Construction Friendly Bank of the Year Award, Construction Equipment Supplier of The Year, Local Content & Green Building Award, Best Foreign Construction Company of the Year, Distinguished Construction Friendly Insurance Company of the Year Award, Construction Company of the Year, and Construction Woman of Excellence of the Year.

“The set time to honour our very own hardworking and Distinguished Construction Industry Players is now than ever,” the statement added.

The Chamber is composed of 14 Member Professional Institutions, Academia, Trade and Artisanal Associations within the Built Environment in Ghana.