President Akufo-Addo to Lead National Honours and Awards Ceremony

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, Monday, December 30, preside over the National Honours and Awards investiture at the Accra International Conference Centre, one of his final official engagements before stepping down from office.

The ceremony will honor individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to Ghana’s progress and development, with a focus on selfless service and excellence across various sectors.

The event, which is expected to be a highlight of the President’s remaining duties, will showcase those whose efforts have left a lasting impact on the nation. The ceremony aims to reaffirm the significance of national dedication and outstanding achievement, serving as a powerful reminder of the values that have driven Ghana’s growth.

A letter from Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has instructed all nominees to arrive promptly and be seated by 11 a.m. The dress code for the occasion reflects Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, encouraging attendees to wear formal or traditional attire such as Kente, Fugu, or suits.

Honourees have been invited to bring up to two family members to share in the celebration, with personal invitation cards, signed by President Akufo-Addo, underscoring the event’s importance and the personal recognition of each awardee’s contributions.

The National Honours and Awards Ceremony will recognize outstanding individuals in five distinguished categories:

Order of the Star and Eagles of Ghana Order of the Star of Ghana Order of the Volta The Medal for Gallantry The Grand Medal

These prestigious awards are meant to celebrate excellence, bravery, and dedicated service to the nation. By honoring such individuals, the ceremony not only acknowledges their remarkable achievements but also serves as a source of inspiration for others to follow suit and contribute to the nation’s ongoing development.