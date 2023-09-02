President Akufo-Addo to open first African Para Games in Accra

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo will give the keynote address at the Opening Ceremony of the first African Para Games in Accra.

Akufo-Addo has been confirmed to speak at the beginning of the inaugural edition of the Games, scheduled to take place from September 3 to 12.

The Trust Sports Emporioum aka Bukom Boxing Arena is set to stage the Opening Ceremony in Ghana’s capital.

The Games’ Organising Committee has received a sponsorship package from Lemon Catering Services.

The deal is valued at GH₵100,000 (£6,900/$8,700/€8,000) and is due to see the company supply around 8,000 bottles of its fruit juice products to athletes and officials during the Games.

“It is a great honour to be associated with the Games,” Lemon Catering Services chief executive Roseline Acheampong said.

“Being the first of its kind, Lemon Catering Services is privileged to be a sponsor of an avenue to project key talents of Para sportsmen and women while we compete for laurels.

“[We will] rejoice and share with all the great moments and downtime.

“As sponsors of this great event, we seek to provide the best, healthy and sport friendly juices and meals to bring out the best from all athletes competing.”

The company is expected to provide more than 800 bottles of fresh juice every day for 10 days.

Organising Committee chairman Chris Boadi-Mensah was delighted by the partnership and took the chance to call for more sponsors.

“It would be a huge event in coming days and I call on other corporate entities to come on board to be part of history,” he said, as reported by Graphic Online.

African Paralympic Committee President Samson Deen commended the company for its investment and claimed that the Games will be a success.