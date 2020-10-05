President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to begin a two-day tour of the Upper East Region to commission some completed projects and inspect on-going works in the Region as part of his nationwide tour.

According to the President’s itinerary from the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, he is expected to commence his tour of the Region on October 7.

President Akufo-Addo on the first day of his visit would inspect an Irrigation Dam project under the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) at Namoalgu in the Talensi District, and proceed to address a durbar of Chiefs at Tongo, the district capital.

He would also inspect the Bolgatanga – Bawku road, address a durbar of Chiefs and people in the Bawku Municipality, and on the same day meet with the New Patriotic Party’s Regional and constituency executives in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, including Parliamentary Aspirants.

President Akufo-Addo as part of the itinerary is scheduled to commission a Warehouse under the ‘One District, One Warehouse’ project at Nangodi in the Nabdam District, and address a durbar of Chiefs and people of the area.

He would later in the day meet with Municipal And District Chief Executives across the Region and further commission newly installed street lights in the Bolgatanga Municipality to climax activities of the first day.

The President would commence the second day of his visit with a radio interview in Bolgatanga the Regional capital and proceed to meet with members of the Regional House of Chiefs.

The itinerary indicated that the President would commission various educational projects under the Senior High School Intervention Projects (SHSIPs) at Zamse Senior High Technical School (Zamstech) and the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School (BOGISS).

He would climax his tour with an inspection of on-going work on an inland Port at the Paga border in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to leave the Region for Tamale to continue his tour on Thursday, October 8, 2020.