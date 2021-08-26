President Akufo-Addo urged to facilitate development of Ahafo Region

Mr Manas Kwabena Adom, Former Deputy Communication Director of the China branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo to facilitate the development of the Ahafo Region.

This is to enhance the fortunes of the NPP in Election 2024.

Although the creation of the Ahafo, he said, remained a huge and unprecedented achievement of the NPP government, people in the region anticipated speedy development and that would accordingly widen the votes of the party in the general election.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Goaso, the regional capital, Mr Adom regretted Ahafo had been side-lined for development for age-long, and commended the President for the creation of the region but added the development of the Ahafo ought to be prioritised and catered for.

“Many are those who opposed the creation of the new regions initiated by the president and very few people agreed to the proposition of the Ahafo region. But Nana Addo as the President and based on his farsightedness made the Ahafo region possible”, he said.

As a new region, Mr Adom said Ahafo required a standard maternity block, regional Hospital, and fire command, saying, though development was progressive, government ought to prioritise that because the region remained a stronghold of the NPP.

He said though Ahafo remained the food basket of the country, most of the major towns in the region including Yamfo, Duayaw-Nkwanta, Kenyasi, Hwidiem, Goaso, and Kukuom were all lagging behind in development.

“Ahafo is one of the spots where anything from farming to mechanics can be prosperous. This is a region where companies like AYUM, formerly known as Mim Timber Company and Newmont Ghana Gold Limited are all operating. The huge Forest Reserve between Bediako and Gambia number two is a national asset and even the quantities of quality cocoa beans that comes from this region are even unthinkable”, he said.

“So, if all these are coming from an infant region like Ahafo, then, the government must do something. The people of Ahafo have every reason to be thankful to President Akufo-Addo. That notwithstanding, the reason for the creation of the region must begin to manifest”, Mr Adom stated.

“Again, out of the six Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ahafo, the NPP has the majority of four, and we are working hard to secure all the six seats in election 2024”, he indicated, and called on President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the region had her share of the national cake to sustain the confidence of the people in the NPP.