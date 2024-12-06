President Akufo-Addo Urges Ghanaians to Vote for Dr. Bawumia and NPP Parliamentary Candidates

Ahead of Ghana’s December 7 elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the electorate to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the presidential race, as well as the party’s 276 parliamentary candidates.

Addressing a large crowd at the NPP’s final rally at the Legon Sports Stadium on December 5, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the upcoming election is crucial for the country’s future development. He urged voters to cast their ballots for Dr. Bawumia, who he described as being well-prepared to take over the reins of leadership.

“December 7 is about the future development of our country. Bawumia is well prepared to take over from me. Vote for Bawumia – No. 1 and all the NPP parliamentary candidates,” the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo further highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s qualifications and readiness to navigate the country through the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “Vote for someone who knows how to survive the Fourth Industrial Revolution. A leader who understands what it takes to succeed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We are looking for someone who has a clear plan,” he said.

The President’s call underscores the NPP’s vision for a forward-looking leadership capable of addressing modern global challenges and ensuring Ghana’s continued progress.