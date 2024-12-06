President Akufo-Addo Urges Peaceful Voting Ahead of December 7 Elections

In a national address delivered on the night before Ghana’s highly anticipated General Elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to exercise their civic responsibility by voting peacefully for their preferred candidate.

The president called for a calm and respectful electoral process, emphasizing the importance of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect as citizens go to the polls on December 7. He said, “Let us go and cast our ballots in peace and dignity and in an environment of tolerance and mutual respect… Each one of us should go out and do his or her duty to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Ghana and vote freely for your preferred candidate.”

President Akufo-Addo also expressed confidence in the Electoral Commission (EC), commending the institution for its efficiency and transparency in organizing the elections. He remarked, “We have a good reason to be proud of the Electoral Commission… it is a much more efficient and transparent institution, and we are all ready to entrust it with the responsibility of delivering free, fair, and transparent elections that reflect the will of the people.”

In his address, the president called on Ghanaians to avoid any form of violence and to cooperate with electoral officials and security personnel to ensure the success of the election process. He urged citizens to work together with the security agencies, particularly the police, who have made the necessary deployments to guarantee the nation’s peace, law, and order before, during, and after the elections.

“I urge all of us to cooperate with the electoral officials to do their work and ensure that we can all be proud of having another notch to the list of successful elections we have held,” Akufo-Addo stressed, adding that the elections must take place in an atmosphere free of intimidation and violence.

With the stage set for Ghana’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, the president’s message highlighted the significance of maintaining peace, respecting the process, and ensuring the elections reflect the will of the people.