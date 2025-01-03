President Akufo-Addo Urges Sustainable Mining Practices, Defends Anti-Galamsey Efforts in Final Address

In his final address to Parliament on January 3, 2025, as part of the dissolution of the 8th Parliament, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo underscored the critical need for sustainable mining practices to protect Ghana’s natural resources for future generations.

While acknowledging the importance of the country’s mining sector, Akufo-Addo called for responsible gold extraction to prevent long-term environmental damage and the degradation of vital land and water bodies.

The president also took the opportunity to reflect on the political consequences of his administration’s tough stance against illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey. He noted that the fight against galamsey had contributed to his party’s loss of several parliamentary seats during the 2020 elections, which ultimately affected the makeup of the 8th Parliament. This shift, he explained, had implications for the implementation of his policy agenda, particularly during his second term.

Despite these challenges, Akufo-Addo reiterated the importance of maintaining the momentum in the fight against illegal mining. He emphasized that the effort was not a campaign against mining itself, but rather a targeted battle against the harmful practice of galamsey, which had caused significant environmental degradation. “The fight against galamsey is not a fight against mining or the extraction of the gold the Almighty has so generously endowed us with,” he clarified.

The president highlighted a number of initiatives his government had implemented to ensure sustainable mining practices, showcasing the positive results of these efforts. Under his administration, Ghana overtook South Africa to become the leading gold producer in Africa. Gold production has steadily risen, reaching a record four million ounces in the previous year.

Additionally, Akufo-Addo pointed to the revival of major mining operations, such as the Obuasi and Bibiani mines, as well as the opening of the Cardinal Namdi Mine, the first large-scale mine in northern Ghana. New mining projects are also underway, with companies like Newmont and Azumah Resources continuing to develop sites in Ahafo and Upper West regions.

To add further value to Ghana’s mineral output, the government established a public-private partnership that led to the construction of a 400-kilogram capacity gold refinery in the country. Moreover, Akufo-Addo revealed that discussions had been concluded with the parent company of Ghana Manganese Company Limited (GMC) to build a $450 million manganese refinery at Nsuta, in the Western Region.

Akufo-Addo also touched on the government’s progress in other sectors, including forestry and land management. The Ghana Forest Plantation Strategy, which has cultivated over 721,000 hectares of degraded forest between 2017 and 2023, is a key part of the government’s environmental stewardship efforts. Additionally, over 52 million trees were planted under the Green Ghana Project in just four years.

The president’s remarks reflect his commitment to balancing the benefits of mining with environmental responsibility and sustainable development. His administration’s efforts to protect Ghana’s natural resources while pursuing industrial growth have laid a foundation for future economic development, with a focus on value-added industries and responsible resource management.