President Appoints Abu Jinapor Caretaker Minister For Trade

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor as the caretaker for the Ministry of Trade and Industry following the resignation of the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten.

Samuel Abu Jinapor will assume the caretaker Ministerial role from Monday, 16 January 2023, “pending the approval of a substantive replacement for the outgoing Minister,” a statement from the Presidency signed by its Communications Director, Eugene Arhin, revealed.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier asked Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry until a substantive appointment is made,” a letter from the Presidency had earlier indicated.

Mr Kyerematen resigned from the Akufo-Addo government recently.

He tendered his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

