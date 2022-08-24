President assures farmers of providing adequate subsidized fertilizer

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured farmers in the Upper West Region of government’s determination to provide adequate subsidized fertilizers to farmers to boost farming activities.

This would enable farmers to enhance production and increase yields of crops to meet the food security of the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo gave the assurance during a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo at his Palace to begin his three days inspection tour of government development projects in the region.

President Akufo-Addo commended the chiefs and the security agencies for working together to ensure peace and security of the area.

“We live in a dangerous neighbourhood now and I am therefore happy to see the security agencies and the people of the region working together to secure peace and security of the area.

“This encourages me very much and the government will do all that it takes to ensure that peace and security of the people are maintained”, he contended.

President Akufo-Addo said during an interaction with the soldiers at the Wa Barracks, he told them that the government was pleased and appreciated the good works that they were doing to keep peace and security of the region despite some challenges.

He said the government was working hard to address some of the deficiencies and challenges that were confronting their operations, especially in some of the districts.

He impressed upon the soldiers and other security agencies to continue to maintain and to build an improved good relations with the civilian population to secure an everlasting peace for the people.

In reaction to the Wa-Naa’s requests, President Akufo-Addo assured him that, due consideration would be given to them as soon as possible, especially those on education.

On the Wa-Bulenga Road, he said it was among the critical roads in the region and that very soon, “You will see progress of work on the road”.