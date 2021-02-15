Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday left Ghana for N’Djamena, Chad, to attend the 7th Session of the Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State of G5 Sahel.

He is attending the Summit in his capacity as Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS.

The Summit will deliberate on the progress being made against the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the region.

The President was accompanied by the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana later on Monday. Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.