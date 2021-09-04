President begins WR tour with durbar at Dompim No.1

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has begun a two-day working tour of the Western Region with a durbar at Dompim Number One in the Wassa East district.

The visit formed part of his annual plan to engage the Regions, monitor progress of projects, have a better appreciation of development on the ground and collate issues for rapid response.

President Akufo-Addo explained that governance from the presidency had been decentralised for him to stay in touch with realities of situations in the country-side.

He said work had started on the bridge at Dompim Number One and that so far progress was on course.

He said “I am in Dompim to check your bridge and also inspect the Rubber Factory, which is under the One District, One Factory project to alleviate poverty and create Jobs.”

Nana Kwamena Ennimil, the Divisional Chief of Dompim Number One, who was happy with the President’s visit, urged him to continue with his leadership and good job.

He entreated the President to upgrade the health facility to serve the needs of the community members.

The facility, the Chief stated, lacked maintenance with limited staff and logistics to promote effective health-care delivery.

He also complained about the bad nature of roads running through some communities to Daboase, the District capital and hoped it would be reconstructed to ease travelling and transportation challenges.

Nana Ennimil also called for an improved water system as the current reservoir could not serve the community needs, adding, “We need a small town water facility…the galamsey has indeed destroyed our water.”

The President was accompanied by the Road Minister, Mr Kwasi Amoako – Atta, Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko -Mensah, Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Joseph Cudjoe, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Kojo Kum and some party executives in the Region.