President behind Gyakye Quayson Trial – Kojo Danquah Alleges

Mr. Kojo Danquah, a member of the NDC communication team, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is responsible for the trial of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the MP elect for the Assin-North Constituency.

Mr. Quayson is facing criminal charges brought against him by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2022 parliamentary elections.

Speaking on radio XYZ in Accra, he stated that the late Adamu Dramani Sakande’s case is different from that of Gyakye Quayson hence the two should not be compared.