President Biden Commutes Sentences of Nearly 1,500 People, Pardons 39 in Historic Clemency Action

President Joe Biden has granted clemency to nearly 1,500 individuals and pardoned 39 people convicted of nonviolent crimes, marking the largest single-day grant of clemency by an American president, according to a White House statement released Thursday.

The commutations primarily benefit individuals who were placed under home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic after being released from prison. The pardons include those convicted of nonviolent offenses, such as marijuana possession, reflecting the administration’s focus on criminal justice reform.

This clemency action follows President Biden’s controversial decision two weeks ago to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted of gun possession and income tax evasion. That decision drew criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, especially given Biden’s earlier stance against clemency for his son.

The White House emphasized that the clemency decisions are part of Biden’s commitment to “help reunite families, strengthen communities, and reintegrate individuals back into society.” The statement also noted that President Biden is the first to issue categorical pardons for those convicted of simple marijuana possession and for former military personnel convicted under outdated laws targeting homosexual conduct.

Activists have long pushed for clemency for individuals moved to home confinement during the pandemic, particularly given the rapid spread of COVID in jails and prisons. Some Republicans, set to take control of Congress next month, have attempted to introduce legislation that would force these individuals to return to prison, but Biden’s actions are seen as a direct response to these efforts.

In his statement, Biden acknowledged that many of those granted commutations would have received lesser sentences if charged under current laws. He praised the individuals who received clemency for successfully reintegrating into their communities and families, asserting that they deserve a second chance.

Biden indicated that he would continue to review clemency petitions in the coming weeks, with ongoing discussions about whether to issue blanket pardons for individuals who may be targeted by President-elect Donald Trump, potentially to protect them from future retribution. White House officials have expressed concern that Trump’s appointments to key Justice Department positions may signal an intention to carry out his promises of revenge.

While there is no indication that these potential recipients have committed crimes, Biden’s staff is considering preemptive clemency to shield them from any possible retaliation, effectively circumventing Trump’s proposed retribution.