President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria Elected as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau, 10 July 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been elected as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the Six-ty-Third Ordinary Session of the Authority held on July 09, 2023, in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

President Tinubu takes over from H. E Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of The Repub-lic of Guinea-Bissau.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of States and Governments discussed the security and political situations in the Region, among other issues.