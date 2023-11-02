President Charles Amofah Attends World Bowling Extraordinary Congress

The President of the Ghana Bowling Federation, Mr. Charles Amofah, recently embarked on a unique journey that took him to the heart of Kuwait. He represented Ghana and its passionate bowling community at the International Bowling Federation Extraordinary Congress.

This extraordinary event marked its 6th edition, and Mr. Charles Amofah felt a deep sense of honor being part of it. The congress was not just a gathering; it was a melting pot of ideas, discussions, and collaborations. Leaders and enthusiasts from around the world gathered to promote the sport of bowling on a global scale.

Mr. Charles Amofah had the opportunity to connect with other distinguished leaders in the world of bowling, including Sheikh Bin Talal Al Sabah, the duly elected International Bowling Federation Extraordinary President, and Bowling Africa Federation President, Mr. Farouk.

But the story doesn’t end there. After the congress, the stage was set for the World Bowling Championship, which unfolded at the same venue in Kuwait from the 3rd to the 16th of October. It was a gathering of the world’s top bowlers, each vying for excellence on this grand international stage.

For Mr. Charles Amofah, this experience was unforgettable. It was more than just representing Ghana; it was about connecting with fellow bowlers and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. The memories and knowledge gained at the congress and championship will shape the future of the Ghana Bowls Federation.

In the end, this journey was a testament to the power of sport to bridge gaps and unite people from around the world. Mr. Charles Amofah’s role as President of the Ghana Bowling Federation was pivotal in bringing Ghana’s passion for bowling to the global stage, and the impact of this adventure will resonate for years to come.