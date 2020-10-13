President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday commiserated with the family of the late Ekow Quansah Hayford, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, who was murdered last Friday.

Mr Hayford, 49, was shot by unknown assailants who stopped his vehicle on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim road while returning from a campaign trip.

Conveying his sympathies to the widow and family of the legislator at his home at Mankessim in the Central, President Akufo-Addo said he was saddened by the death of the MP, who he described as “a very good and hardworking person”.

He said his demise was a loss not only to the family, but for the party, the constituency and the Region as a whole because of his significant contribution to the growth of the party in the area

The President assured the family that no effort would be spared to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

He also pledged his commitment to support the upkeep of the wife and children and further assured the widow that his slain husband would be given a befitting burial, which he would personally attend.

The President made a donation of GHS50,000 towards the burial of the lawmaker.

He was accompanied by the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan and other government officials.