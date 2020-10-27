President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday commissioned the newly retrofitted Kpong Power Generating Station at Akuse in the Lower Manya Krobo district of the Eastern Region.

The retrofit guarantees 30 more years of operating time for the Kpong Hydro Power Generating Station.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said the retrofit was the manifestation of Government’s commitment to guarantee the efficiency, sustainability, and reliability of the country’s power generating plants.

He told the gathering that, barely a fortnight ago, he commissioned the Volta River Authority’s (VRA) second utility-scale, grid-connected, 6.5-megawatt Solar Power Plant in, Lawra, Upper West Region.

“Together, they are further testimony of our determination to ensure the availability of reliable power supply to spur on our socio-economic development,” he added.

The President described as laudable, the VRA decision to rehabilitate the power station, which had since 1982 produced some 160.megawatts of electricity that had contributed significantly powering not only Ghana’s economy but that of other West African states.

He said the completion of the retrofit works, which should be an example to other state institutions entrusted with public assets, “is further proof, if any were needed, of the expertise of Ghanaian engineers and technicians in their ability to administer new technologies for the effective management of our power plants.”

“It is particularly gratifying that in spite of the disruptions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the contractor, VRA and the consultants were able to complete this project within a reasonable time frame,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo assured that Government would double its efforts to support the energy sector to enable it to address all the challenges it faces.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to making Ghana a net exporter of electricity in West Africa and urged the VRA to expand its frontiers to Mali that require an additional electricity supply to meet their developmental needs.

“Not only will this allow us to meet our objectives, but it will also underline the spirit of co-operation which is the foundation of ECOWAS, of which I am, currently, its Chairman,” he emphasized.

He further urged the VRA to explore the development of a hydro site on the Oti River, and collaborate with the Ministry of Energy on the other hydro sites on the Pra, Ankobra, and Tano Rivers, to reduce the country’s carbon footprint in the electricity sector.