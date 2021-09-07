President commissions new NHIA Office at Bibiani

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned an ultra-modern office complex for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwa National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The edifice is one of the many offices being constructed across the country to enhance the day-to-day activities of the authority.

The new edifice comes with offices for staff, a Client Waiting room, a conference hall, kitchen and a store.

Speaking at the commissioning, President Akuffo-Addo reiterated his government’s commitment to provide sound and conducive working environment for staff and also provide a convenient atmosphere for NHIS card holders who throng the various offices for NHIS services.

For her part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NHIA, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby noted that whilst the NHIA was committed to paying claims for its cherished providers, it also considered the provision of a sound and conducive working environment a priority to ensure that staff gave of their best.

She charged the district manager to ensure that NHIS card holders enjoyed all the benefits enshrined in the Benefit Package through regular monitoring at their facilities.

Earlier at a forum with staff, the CEO commended the District Manager for taking good care of the old office and entreated them to ensure regular maintenance of the new office to serve its purpose.

She said the NHIA hoped to attain 80 percent nationwide coverage adding that it could only be achieved through the hard work of the District offices.

The Executive Officer assured of her outfit’s commitment to provide all the needed logistical and technical support to ensure that the objective set was achieved by the end of the year.

The President was accompanied by the Western North Regional Minister, Mr Richard Ebbah Obeng, and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi Wiawso, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, Former MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai.

The rest were; Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwaku Amoako Atta, Minister for Chieftaincy, Mr Kwadwo Kum and some regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).