President commissions Phase III and cuts sod for Phase IV of Keda Ceramics factory

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Third Phase and as well cut the sod for the Phase Four of Keda Ceramics factory producers of the Twyford ceramic tiles in the Shama District of the Western Region of Ghana.

The Third Phase has provided an additional 1,000 direct jobs with the Fourth Phase also expecting to create over 1,000 direct jobs for the people of Ghana and increase revenue generation for the Government.

The Fourth Phase when completed will increase the production capacity of the factory to 150,000 square meters per dayand is expected to increase revenue generation for the Government through the payment of Value Added Tax (VAT), Corporate Tax, taxes from local materials purchases, sub-contractors, the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) income tax from our employees as well as local building and raw materials sourced from local suppliers.

Mr Lorry Li, Managing Director of the Keda Ghana Ceramics Company Limited said the company prides itself as the nation’s premier producer of ceramics tiles and obviously one of the best in Africa with a vision to be globally recognized as the premier producer of ceramics tiles and using Ghana as the industrial hub of Africa in order to meet the demand for Africa, America, and the European Markets.

He disclosed that engineers and professionals working in the company have so far trained and transferred the related technologies and know-how to some key local employees.

He indicated that as part of its localization drive, it will in the next one year hand over 40% of key and technical positions to its local staff as a commitment to improving the local content drive of the factory and the country as a whole.

Mr Li thanked the President and the good people of Ghana for their unflinching support which has facilitated the successful business operations in Ghana so far, and looked forward to greater expansion in the future operations under the industrialization policy of One-District-One-Factory (1D1F).

The Chairman of the Keda Group, Mr Shen Yan Chang said the commissioning and the sod-cutting of the Phase Four marks another important milestone in the local ceramics tile manufacturing industry of Ghana, and it is also of great significance to the promotion of the industrialization drive of the Ghanaian economy.

“Our massive investments as a profit-making company in Ghana also speaks to the friendly business policy of the Government of Ghana”, he opined.

He divulged that the completion of Phase Four is expected to increase the export capacity and help generate more foreign exchange for Ghana and added that the company has already created over 2,000 direct jobs with the completion of the Phase Four expecting to create additional 1,000 jobs to help reduce the unemployment situation in the country and contribute more taxes to the Government.

He stated that the company was not only expanding but also investing in the latest technologies for continuous improvement as it strives to ensure that quality was not compromised in any way to ensure that the products were of top-notch quality to meet both local and international standards.

Mr Chang commended the Government for its unflinching support and the enormous support from the other Government Agencies to the company and expressed his commitment to working together with the Government and people of Ghana to promote the industrialization agenda of the Government, and eventually improve the lives of the Ghanaian people.

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah commended the chiefs of the area for their support and and releasing lands to the company towards the Phase III and IV.

He also commended the vision of President Akufo-Addo which brought to bare the Phase III and IV, and expressed the hope that the factory would expand further to Phase V

President Akufo-Addo in a short address before the commissioning said the industrial development of the country can best be solved by companies like the Keda Ceramics factory and commended them for the investment made in Ghana so far.

He pointed out that his Government was ready to partner any company that was ready for expansion in order to provide more jobs for the people.

“If we stage the course of predictable and stable policy, if we stage the course of encouraging enterprises and initiatives, if we stage the course of industrial harmony, the sky would be the limit for Ghana”, he opined.