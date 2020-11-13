President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday commissioned the refurbished Passport Head Office in Accra.

The three story edifice, located on the Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue at Ridge, Accra, is expected to facilitate passport administration and acquisition in the country.

At a short ceremony, President Akufo-Addo noted the effort the foreign ministry had made for years to get an appropriate accommodation for the passport office, saying the development was a very encouraging one.

He commended the Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway for her sterling efforts to transform the operations of the Passport office and modernising the passport acquisition regime in the country.

The President urged officials of the Passport Head Office to maintained the facility to ensure an efficient passport administration system.