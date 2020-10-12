President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a small town water system at Hamile with a call on the people to practise regular hand washing with soap to help win the fight against COVID-19.

The sustainable rural water and sanitation project, which begun in 2017, is financed by a credit facility from the World Bank amounting to 47,500,000 US dollars to serve the water needs of some 432,609 people.

Commissioning the project at Hamile in the Lambussie District of the Upper West Region during his two-day visit to the region, President Akufo-Addo noted that the Hamile water supply project, which was built with an amount of GHȻ5,132,829.00 would provide a total of 168,444 gallons of water to 13,920 people.

He noted that the project’s aim was to improve access to potable water for all in fulfillment of government’s commitment to provide access to sustainable water for all.

He said the project components included; the construction of pipe water supply systems, support for housing and drain construction, health and hygiene education and environmental and social safeguards.

President Akufo-Addo said a new 200 cubic metre high level tank and others built with the capacity of 120 cubic metres would serve as storage for the water.

He said the Upper West Region also benefited from the construction of 250 boreholes fitted with hand pumps to improve access to potable water in 240 communities in five districts including; Daffiamah-Bussie-Issa and Sissala West Districts and Lawra, Jirapa, and Nandom Municipalities.