President Commissions Solar Projects In Upper West

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says construction of solar power plants in the Upper West Region has the potential to engender rapid industrialisation to accelerate socio-economic growth.

That, he said, could allay the fears of investors and boost their confidence as they could take advantage of the improved, reliable and affordable energy supply through the solar power plant to invest in the region.

President Akufo-Addo said this at Kaleo on Tuesday during the commissioning of a 13-megawatt (MW) solar power plant to complement the electricity supply to the region from the national grid.

“Industries and other facilities, which before time could not be established in the region due to the unavailability of reliable and affordable electricity supply can now be assured of enough energy capacity to meet the industrial, leisure and domestic needs,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the 17MW Kaleo and Lawra solar power plants in February 2020 with funding support from the German government through the German Development Bank (KfW) at a cost of €22.8 million.

The President said the KfW is also supporting government with funds for the construction of an additional 15MW solar power plant at Kaleo, which was expected to be completed in 2023.

The Kaleo solar power project would be of enormous benefit including increasing the geographical spread of power generation asset, resilient national power system to guarantee reliable power supply, and ultimately reduce the nation’s carbon emission, he said.

The project would also provide direct employment for the people in Kaleo and surrounding communities as well as increase Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) from the appropriate agencies.

President Akufo-Addo was optimistic that the project would serve as a tourism boost for the Kaleo Community and as a destination for educational and technological advancement in the area.

He commended the German Government for the strong relations, cooperation and partnership with the Government of Ghana in funding the project through KFW saying: “I look forward to more of such fruitful exchanges in the future.”

The solar project, the President said, formed part of his government’s “development agenda to bring these resources closer to the north thereby opening up additional opportunities in our regional development journey.”

Renewable energy had the prospects of leading to poverty alleviation, improving livelihoods and serving as a catalyst for socio-economic development, he said, and encouraged international partners that sought to invest in other sectors to work with the Volta River Authority to develop more of such projects in the country.

“The commissioning of the Kaleo solar power plant is consistent with Ghana’s national determined contribution to addressing the effects of climate change”, he added.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Deputy Minister of Energy, said it was government’s desire to install at least 1,350MWp capacity of renewable energy by the end of 2030.

The current renewable energy capacity of the country stood at 151MWp with the Akufo-Addo’s government contributing 114MWp, representing 75 per cent of the current total installed capacity, he said.

“In this era of energy transition, the policies of your government are already bearing fruits and are rightly projecting Ghana as a leader in sustainable development”.

The project was executed by the Spanish contractor, Elecnor S.A, with Tractebel as the consultant.