President congratulates Ghana’s Olympic medal winner

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Ghana’s only medallist in the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

Samuel Takyi, a 20 year old boxer, won a bronze medal in the men’s featherweight division in the games after losing to Duke Ragan in their semifinal duel.

He is the first medallist from Ghana to have won a.medal in any sport since the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992, when the men’s football team won bronze.

“Big congratulations to Samuel Takyi from all of us at home, for hoisting high the flag of Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics, and for winning a bronze medal, Ghana’s first Olympic medal in 29 years. Well done,” the President wrote in a Tweet Tuesday.

Takyi, who is the only member of a 14-member contingent to win a medal at the Tokyo games, is also the fourth Ghanaian boxer to get a podium place in individual sport in the history of the Olympic games.