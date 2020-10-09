President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Presbytarian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon for winning the 2020 edition of the National Maths and Science Quiz (NMSQ) on Thursday.

PRESEC defeated the Adisadel College and Opoku Ware Senior High School in a keenly contested grand final staged at the University of Ghana, Legon to clinch the title for the sixth time since the inception of the competition.

PRESEC, with 36 points, emerged the secondary school with the highest number of trophies in the history of the Quiz competition. They last lifted the trophy in 2009.

“Congratulations to PRESEC Legon for emerging victors in the #NSMQ2020,” President Akufo-Addo wrote on his Twitter handle.

He said winning the competition for a sixth time “makes them the undisputed kings of the competition.”

“Thoroughly well-deserved, and I look forward to welcoming them to Jubilee House soon,” he penned.