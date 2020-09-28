President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of the Mile 4-Elubo road in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

The 71.25-kilometer project, which cost $116, 106, 269.09, is being funded by the Government of Ghana through the Ghana Cocoa Board.

It is expected to be completed within 42 months and its being undertaken by Messrs Topp International.

The road, which is a link of the N12, is strategically positioned since it is the gateway to the Western Corridor.

It serves as a major conduit in the transportation of various crops of which cocoa and timber are no exception to the Takoradi Port and other parts of the country.

Due to the deplorable condition of the road, the entire project has been redesigned and packaged into the contract, which when completed, would reduce travel time and vehicle operating cost.

Addressing the chiefs, clergy, and residents at a durbar after the ceremony in Enchi, the President assured the citizenry that they have secured enough funding for the project and would be completed as planned.

President Akuffo-Addo appealed to the citizens of Aowin constituency to give him another four-year mandate and elect Mr Edward Kwame Osei as the Member of Parliament for more developmental projects.

He further emphasized that estimates for the Enchi Town roads have also been received by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, adding that approval for the project would soon be given and ten kilometers of the Enchi Town roads would be asphalted.

Explaining the details of the project, The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta said the scope of work included, realignment of sections of the road to improve sight distance and enhance the overall safety of the road.

He said, “We would widen the carriageways to the national road width of 12.3, construct culverts to improve the drainage system, road signs, road markings, and street lights would be provided”.

Mr Amoako-Atta further said communities such as Alatakrom, Bioso, Jema, Kwahu, Omanpea, Asemkrom, Kramokrom, Nkwanta No 1 and 2 would benefit from the project when completed.

Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area thanked the President for aiding to improve upon the state of Enchi town roads and also commencing work on the Mile 4-Elubo road, which he noted would help facilitate the movement of people, goods, and services.