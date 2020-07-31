President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wednesday cut the sod for the USD49 million Damongo Water project in the West Gonja District of the Savannah Region

The project, which was being funded with a credit facility from the UK Export Finance and Deutsche Bank AG, would pump enough potable water for some 68 000 people living in around Damongo until 2024.

At a ceremony in Damongo, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the existing water supply system in the area had since 2005 not been operational hence the reliance on private hand-dug wells and boreholes fitted with hand pumps by residents.

He stated that Government, in recognition of that situation, as well as the result of population growth and the new status of Damongo as the capital of the Savannah Region “decided to provide a befitting Water Supply System to ensure the supply of reliable potable water to meet the water demands of Damongo and its environs, for the rapid development of the Savannah Region.”

“I indicated that one of the reasons for the creation of the new Regions was to accelerate the process of development to all parts of the country. So, you can understand my excitement at the commencement of the Damongo Water Supply Project, because the pledge of extending development to all parts of Ghana is unfolding

“The Damongo Water Project will ensure that improved water supply, in terms of quality, quantity and reliability, is easily accessible to the people of Damongo and surrounding communities,” he said.

Optimistic that the project, which was in

line with Government’s agenda of providing “Water For All”, would improve the living standards of beneficiary communities.

President Akufo-Addo entreated the beneficiary communities to help protect the water system.

He urged the project contractor, Biwater International Limited, to complete it on schedule, and help deliver potable water to the beneficiary towns and communities.

The President gave the assurance that the Government would continue to provide socio-economic infrastructure across the country “so that all Ghanaians can fulfill the dreams and aspirations of our forebears, who envisioned us to be a free, democratic, prosperous and happy Ghana.”

“Government will not relent in its efforts at delivering on this agenda,” he added.

The residents of Yipala, Banyasi, Ntereso, Fulfoso, Sumpini, Busunu, Kebiesu, Tailorpe, Alhassan Kura, Jonokponto, Achubunyo, Soalepe, Canteen, Frafra Settlement No.3, Boroto, and Nabori would also drink from the water project.

Government, in response to the rising demand for water, is currently undertaking a significant number of water projects across the country.

Those underway included the Yendi Water Supply System in the Northern Region; Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area Water Supply Project in the Ashanti Region; Kpong Phase II in the Eastern Region; and the Tarkwa Water Supply Project in the Western Region.

The rest included the Sekondi Takoradi Water Supply Project in the Western Region; Keta Water Supply Project in the Volta Region; Techiman Water Supply Project in the Bono East Region; Sunyani Water Supply Project in the Bono Region; Wenchi Water Supply Project in the Bono Region; and Assin Fosu Water Supply Project in the Central Region.

Advertisements